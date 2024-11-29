Indian and Sri Lankan navies seize 500 kg crystal meth in Arabian Sea

MADURAI: The Indian and Sri Lankan navies in an combined operation seized approximately 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine from two Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea.

Based on information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy responded swiftly through a coordinated operation to localize and intercept the boats, an official statement said on Friday.

Extensive surveillance was undertaken by Indian Naval Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft, based on inputs from the Information Fusion Centre (Indian Ocean Region), Gurugram, and an Indian Naval Ship was deployed to augment efforts.

On continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial survey by an Indian Naval aircraft, the two boats were identified.

Subsequently, in a closely coordinated operation between the ship and the aerial assets, both the Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels were boarded by the boarding team on November 24 and 25, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics.

One additional Indian Naval ship was also tasked to augment the force level for conduct of anti-narcotics operations.

The seized two boats, along with crew and narcotics were handed over to the Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action.

The operation reaffirms the close partnership and bonds developed between the two countries and navies. It also symbolizes the combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges, and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region, the statement added.

The anti-narcotics operation came days after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized 5,500 kg of crystalline methamphetamine from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren Island, approximately 150 km from Andaman and Nicobar Island on November 23.

This is the biggest ever seizure of banned drugs by the ICG, linked to International drug cartels operating at Arabian Sea.