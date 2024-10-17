Indian Airlines to fly 3 pc more weekly flights in 2024 winter schedule, says DGCA

NEW DELHI: Indian carriers will see an increase in air traffic as they will operate 25,007 weekly flights in the winter period, higher by three per cent, than the flights operated during summer period this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed on Thursday.

DGCA has released Domestic Winter Schedule 2024 (WS 23). As per Winter Schedule 2024 (effective from 27th October 2024 till 29th March 2025) of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalized after the slot conference meeting held in Sept 2024.

The final slots clearances have been received from respective airport operators. It has been observed that there are 25,007 departures per week which have been finalized to/from 124 airports as per Winter Schedule 24 compared to 24,275 departures per week from 125 airports in Summer Schedule 2024.

Out of these 124 airports, Pondicherry airport is proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Pakyong and Tezpur airport were suspended in the Winter Schedule 2024.

Indigo will operate the highest number of weekly domestic flights at 13,691 departures scheduled in the winter season, followed by Air Asia and Air India Express (2832)