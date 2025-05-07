Indian airlines cancel flights; Srinagar airport among few shut

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines have cancelled their flights from various cities as a few airports, including Srinagar, have also been shut for operations in the wake of the armed forces carrying out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan.

Air India said that in view of the prevailing situation, the airline has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till noon.

"Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a post on X.

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice.

"Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted," it said in a post on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted.

Air India Express said that in keeping with prevailing restrictions, multiple flights on our network are impacted including cancellation of flights to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon till mid-day.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Srinagar airport has been closed for civil operations. As a result, our flights to and from Srinagar have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohamad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.