India, US to continue engagement for early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade pact

NEW DELHI: India and the US have discussed various aspects of the proposed trade agreement, and both sides have decided to continue their engagements to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade pact, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had led a delegation of officials to the US for the trade talks.

The Indian delegation returned from the US on September 24 after holding three-day talks.

The delegation held constructive meetings with the US government officials on various aspects of the deal, the ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.

Apart from meetings with the US government representatives on bilateral trade matters.

The delegation also held discussions with key US-based businesses and investors on promoting trade and investment between India and the United States, the statement said.

The meetings with businesses and investors evoked a positive response, it said, adding business leaders reposed confidence in the Indian growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in the country.