India unveils maritime might with INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vagsheer on R-Day

NEW DELHI: India marked its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade down Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's strength, self-reliance, and cultural heritage.

The celebrations commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial, followed by a solemn 21 Gun Salute and the unfurling of the National Flag. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is in attendance as the Chief Guest, reflecting India's historic ties with Indonesia.

The Naval Contingent comprising 144 personnel, marched shoulder to shoulder on Kartavya Path, embodying the Indian Navy as a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-ready force.

The contingent was led by Lt Cdr Sahil Ahluwalia as Contingent Commander, with Lt Cdr Indresh Choudhary, Lt Cdr Kajal Anil Bharani, and Lt Devender as Platoon Commanders. Approaching the saluting dais, the world-renowned brass band of the Indian Navy, led by Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician) First Class M Anthoni Raj, played the Indian Navy tune "Jai Bharti."

For the first time, the band included six women musicians, marking a historic moment. Following the marching contingent was the Indian Naval Tableau, advocating for a strong and self-reliant Navy capable of protecting India's vast maritime interests.

The tableau highlighted newly commissioned indigenous frontline battleships including Destroyer INS Surat, Frigate INS Nilgiri, and Submarine INS Vagsheer. These warships, commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2025, in Mumbai, showcased India's rapid progress in indigenous ship design and construction.

The tableau emphasised the Navy's commitment to building a robust, self-sufficient defence ecosystem to safeguard India's maritime interests and pave the way for the nation's growth and prosperity. Lt Cdr Mamta and Lt Vipul Singh Gahlaut commanded the tableau. For the first time, a tri-services tableau rolled down Kartavya Path, symbolising the spirit of jointness and integration.

The tableau, themed "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat," depicted a Joint Operations Room enabling seamless communication among the three services. It showcased a synchronised battlefield scenario featuring the Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a remotely piloted aircraft.

These platforms highlighted the tri-services synergy in multi-domain operations and exemplified the vision of achieving self-reliance in defence. As a steadfast guardian of India's maritime frontiers, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its role as a critical pillar of India's strategic strength.

With over 133 ships and submarines built and commissioned domestically, the Navy plays a vital role in advancing Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

Currently, 63 of the 64 warships planned for induction are being manufactured in India, with approvals for an additional 62 ships and submarines in the final stages.

The Navy's focus on indigenising weapons, sensors, and equipment underlined its commitment to national self-reliance.