India under PM has given clear message that terrorism won't be tolerated: VP hails Op Sindoor

NARSINGHPUR: India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a very strong reply to the horrific Pahalgam attack and has sent a clear message across the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Monday.

Twenty-six people were gunned by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, following which India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, resulting in massive damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

"The stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that those who have wiped off the vermillion of our sisters have no right to live on this earth and the entire country remained united with the feeling of patriotism against the terror attack in Pahalgam," Dhankhar said addressing the three-day-long Krishi Udyog Samagam here.

The world has acknowledged India's valour, especially the way it has replied to the terror attack through precise bombings at Bahawalpur, Muridke, among others, which has never happened in the history of the country, the Vice President said.

"India's strikes deep within the international border in Bahawalpur, Muridke on the bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were precise and devastating. No one is asking for proof. No one. Because when the coffins [of terrorists] were accompanied by their army, their leaders, and the terrorists, India does not need to provide proof," he said.

"Those who were hurt have already shown the world the evidence. The resolve of India's Prime Minister is like that of an iron man. Now, every citizen is filled with national pride and dedicated to national interest. The bravery of our armed forces has made every Indian hold their heads high," Dhankhar said.

Operation Sindoor has also sent a powerful message of a changed India, he asserted.

"India has changed, and India will no longer tolerate terrorism. What hadn't happened in 70 years was done through a bold decision by our Prime Minister. He stopped Pakistan's water and declared that blood and water cannot flow together. This is a powerful message. The dignity of those who lost their loved ones was protected," he said.

Never before in world history has a prime minister sent such a strong message, from Bihar (where Modi addressed a rally) to the globe, that whose who erase sindoor have no right to live on this earth.

Dhankhar, who laid the foundation stone of projects costing Rs 116 crore on the occasion, hailed the nation for becoming the fourth largest economy in the world surpassing Asian powerhouse Japan.

India will soon overtake Germany and reach third spot on the coveted list, he added.

Speaking on agricultural issues, the VP said, "There will be real uplift in farmers' income when every form of assistance reaches them directly. In the United States, the income of a farmer's family is higher than that of an average household. One key reason for this is that farmers receive direct government support."

"In our country, there is large subsidy on fertilizers, and many other significant subsidies too, but these are indirect. If all of these are given directly to farmers, my estimate is that each farmer would receive at least Rs 35,000 annually. Agriculture is not just an economic sector. It has deep ties with industry," he added.

He said MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken the Krishi Udyog Samagam initiative as half the population is dependent on agriculture.

"Farmers must emerge as entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. Our farmers must define what entrepreneurship means. I call them 'agripreneurs'. We need millions of agripreneurs in the country who will take the lead in marketing agricultural products, adding value to agri-produce, and leading in dairy, vegetable, and fruit production," he said.

The function was also addressed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Praising the initiatives taken by Yadav in the area of livestock promotion, dairy, vegetables and fruits,, Dhankhar said the aim must be to be world leaders in these sectors.

"The day is not far when farmers will go beyond just milk, beyond curd, buttermilk, and even ice cream or rasgullas. New technologies will emerge. And I can confidently say India's farmers never lack in patriotism. Despite hardships, despite adverse conditions, even when delayed rains test them, farmers never give up," Dhankhar said.

If farmers are encouraged to venture into industry and commerce, the goal of making India a developed nation can be achieved even before 2047, the VP asserted.