India to send 80 NDRF personnel to quake-hit Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India has decided to deploy a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief and rescue work in earthquake-hit Myanmar, official sources here said Saturday.

The personnel of the federal disaster contingency force are being deployed under 'Operation Brahma' with quake rescue equipment to provide succour to the neighbouring country.

"A team of 80 NDRF personnel are being sent to Myanmar. The team is expected to reach by Saturday evening," a source said, adding a Commandant rank officer will lead them.

Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand were rocked by high-intensity earthquake on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and other infrastructures. At least 1,002 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar.

India has deployed NDRF abroad on two previous occasions -- during the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the 2023 Turkiye quake.

About 15 tonnes of relief material was sent by India on Saturday to the Myanmarese city of Yangon on a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries.

India shares a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar on the eastern side.