India to resume postal services to US from Oct 15

NEW DELHI: India Post will resume international postal services of all categories to the US from October 15, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The Department of Posts said that, as per the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidelines, customs duty on postal shipments from India to the US is applicable at a flat rate of 50 per cent of the declared consignment value under the new tariff rule.

"The Department of Posts is pleased to announce the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025," an official statement said.

India Posts said the postal services to the US were earlier suspended through an office memorandum dated August 22, following Executive Order 14324 issued by the US Administration.

"The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties," India Post said.

Unlike courier or commercial consignments, no additional base or product-specific duties are levied on postal items, it added.

"This favourable duty structure substantially lowers the overall cost burden for exporters, making the postal channel a more affordable and competitive logistics option for MSMEs, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce exporters," the statement said.

The DoP said that it will not levy any additional charges on customers for facilitating DDP (delivered duty paid) and qualified party services.

"The postal tariffs will remain unchanged, ensuring that exporters continue to benefit from affordable international delivery rates while complying with the revised US import requirements. This measure has been introduced to maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India's exports through the postal channel," the statement said.