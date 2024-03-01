India to continue working with Bhutan on its development agenda

NEW DELHI: The annual India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks were held in the national capital on Friday with both sides reviewing the progress of the projects supported by the Indian government in the Himalayan nation.

While the Bhutanese delegation was led by Secretary Aum Pema Choden, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, the Indian side was headed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) were also present at the talks, which were "held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries".

The projects are supported by India under the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan, an MEA statement noted.

It further stated that through the 12th Five Year Plan bilateral partnership, "83 Project Tied Assistance and 524 high impact community development projects in areas of education, health, digital development, capacity development, law, infrastructure, trade, agriculture, sports, and culture have been successfully implemented".

Both sides discussed priority sectors and projects for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan to achieve the Royal Government of Bhutan's goal of a "Healthy, Prosperous and Secure Bhutan".

India conveyed that, it will continue to work together with their South Asian neighbour on its development agenda, in line with His Majesty's vision and based on the priorities and aspirations of Bhutan.

With this intent, the two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.

The Bhutanese side also expressed appreciation to the people and the Indian government for their unwavering support and cooperation extended during the Covid-19 pandemic.