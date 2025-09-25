Begin typing your search...

    India test-fires Agni-Prime missile from rail-based mobile platform

    This next generation missile is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 kilometres and is equipped with various advanced features.

    25 Sept 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    NEW DELHI: India has successfully carried out test firing of Agni-Prime missile from a rail-based mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

    This is the first-of-its-kind launch carried out from specially designed rail-based mobile launcher. It has the capability to move on rail network allowing users to have cross-country mobility and launch within a short reaction time with reduced visibility, he said in an X post.

