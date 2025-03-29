India sending relief material to quake-hit Myanmar

NEW DELHI: India will send around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit Myanmar on Saturday, sources said.

The C130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force will shortly take off for Myanmar from the Hindon air force station, they said.

The relief materials being sent include tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, the sources said.

A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery. At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, where photos and videos from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed.