India relaxes travel ban on Libya, urges to avoid "Non-Essential Travel"

NEW DELHI: India has relaxed its travel ban on Libya from the previous advisory after assessing the prevailing security situation in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Libya along with several other countries was on the list of New Delhi's travel ban list.

The modified statement advises the Indian nationals to "avoid non-essential travel to Libya."

"In partial modification of MEA's Press Release dated 23 May 2016 imposing ban on Indian nationals traveling to Libya and in response to our assessment of the prevailing security situation in Libya, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Libya," the release stated.

The MEA has also urged Indian nationals to exercise caution and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tripoli.

It also provided an emergency phone number to contact the embassy: +218943992046

"Indian nationals in Libya are advised to exercise caution, avoid inter-province travel by road and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tripoli at emergency phone number: +218943992046," MEA added.

Last week, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon advised all Indian nationals to leave Lebanon as tensions escalated between Israel and Lebanon in the Middle East after the rocket attack at Golan Heights, followed by the killing of top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

The embassy advised the Indian nationals to not travel to Lebanon till further notice.

Meanwhile, it further advised the Indian nationals living in Lebanon to exercise extreme caution and avoid any movements.

It also asked them to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Beirut.