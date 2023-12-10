Begin typing your search...

India records 166 new Covid cases

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

ByPTIPTI|10 Dec 2023 5:25 AM GMT
Health workers administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients at a health camp. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 166 new Covid infections, while the active cases have increased to 895, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country's Covidcase tally stands at 4,50,03,055 (4.50 crore) and the death toll at 5,33,306 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,854 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it showed.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

IndiaIndia covidIndia covid casescovid casesCovid infections
PTI

