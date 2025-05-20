India introduces biometric e-passports, here’s all you need to know
CHENNAI: India has officially joined over 120 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, in launching biometric e-passports for its citizens. This marks a major step toward enhancing national security, simplifying international travel, and aligning with global International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.
What is an e-passport?
An e-passport is a modernised version of the traditional passport, featuring a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the back cover. This chip securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric data, including:
Demographic Information: Name, date of birth, passport number, etc.
Biometric Facial Data: For facial recognition
Fingerprints: For identity verification
A small gold rectangle on the cover indicates electronic functionality.
How to apply for e-passports online?
Indian nationals can apply through the Passport Seva Online Portal or in person at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).
➤ Register online at the Passport Seva Portal
➤ Login to your dashboard
➤ Select “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport”
➤ Make online payment
➤ Book an appointment at your local PSK or RPO
➤ Visit in person with original documents for verification and biometric enrolment
➤ Track your application status online
What are the security features of e-passports:
To protect data and ensure global compatibility, e-passports use advanced digital encryption and authentication techniques:
➤ Basic Access Control (BAC): Restricts access to authorized scanning devices
➤ Passive Authentication (PA): Verifies stored data and detects tampering
➤ Extended Access Control (EAC): Adds extra protection to biometric data
These protocols are guided by ICAO Document 9303, which ensures international interoperability.
How do e-passports simplify immigration?
➤ Shorter wait times at immigration
➤ Minimal human intervention
➤ Real-time biometric identity matching
Such systems are already in place in countries like Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.
Where are e-passports manufactured?
All biometric e-passports are produced at the India Security Press in Nashik, under the Ministry of Finance.
In Tamil Nadu, e-passport issuance began at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai on March 3, 2025.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), over 20,700 e-passports were issued in the state within the first three weeks.
A nationwide rollout is expected by mid-2025, after which biometric passports will become the default for all new and renewed passports.
What are the advantages of e-passports?
Biometric security – Prevents fraud and identity theft using facial recognition and fingerprints
Faster immigration – Enables quick, contactless verification at border checkpoints
Global compatibility – Meets ICAO standards for worldwide acceptance
Fraud prevention – Deters tampering and counterfeiting with advanced encryption
Enhanced border control – Improves tracking and helps prevent illegal crossings
Easy data updates – Speeds up renewals and information changes
Digital readiness – Supports shift toward paperless, tech-enabled travel