India introduces biometric e-passports, here’s all you need to know

CHENNAI: India has officially joined over 120 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, in launching biometric e-passports for its citizens. This marks a major step toward enhancing national security, simplifying international travel, and aligning with global International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

What is an e-passport?

An e-passport is a modernised version of the traditional passport, featuring a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the back cover. This chip securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric data, including:

Demographic Information: Name, date of birth, passport number, etc.

Biometric Facial Data: For facial recognition

Fingerprints: For identity verification

A small gold rectangle on the cover indicates electronic functionality.

How to apply for e-passports online?

Indian nationals can apply through the Passport Seva Online Portal or in person at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

➤ Register online at the Passport Seva Portal

➤ Login to your dashboard

➤ Select “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport”

➤ Make online payment

➤ Book an appointment at your local PSK or RPO

➤ Visit in person with original documents for verification and biometric enrolment

➤ Track your application status online

What are the security features of e-passports:

To protect data and ensure global compatibility, e-passports use advanced digital encryption and authentication techniques:

➤ Basic Access Control (BAC): Restricts access to authorized scanning devices

➤ Passive Authentication (PA): Verifies stored data and detects tampering

➤ Extended Access Control (EAC): Adds extra protection to biometric data

These protocols are guided by ICAO Document 9303, which ensures international interoperability.

How do e-passports simplify immigration?

➤ Shorter wait times at immigration

➤ Minimal human intervention

➤ Real-time biometric identity matching

Such systems are already in place in countries like Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.

Where are e-passports manufactured?

All biometric e-passports are produced at the India Security Press in Nashik, under the Ministry of Finance.

In Tamil Nadu, e-passport issuance began at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai on March 3, 2025.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), over 20,700 e-passports were issued in the state within the first three weeks.

A nationwide rollout is expected by mid-2025, after which biometric passports will become the default for all new and renewed passports.

What are the advantages of e-passports?

Biometric security – Prevents fraud and identity theft using facial recognition and fingerprints

Faster immigration – Enables quick, contactless verification at border checkpoints

Global compatibility – Meets ICAO standards for worldwide acceptance

Fraud prevention – Deters tampering and counterfeiting with advanced encryption

Enhanced border control – Improves tracking and helps prevent illegal crossings

Easy data updates – Speeds up renewals and information changes

Digital readiness – Supports shift toward paperless, tech-enabled travel