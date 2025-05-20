Begin typing your search...

    India introduces biometric e-passports, here’s all you need to know

    An e-passport is a modernised version of the traditional passport, featuring a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the back cover

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 May 2025 5:47 PM IST
    India introduces biometric e-passports, here’s all you need to know
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: India has officially joined over 120 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia, in launching biometric e-passports for its citizens. This marks a major step toward enhancing national security, simplifying international travel, and aligning with global International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

    What is an e-passport?

    An e-passport is a modernised version of the traditional passport, featuring a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the back cover. This chip securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric data, including:

    Demographic Information: Name, date of birth, passport number, etc.

    Biometric Facial Data: For facial recognition

    Fingerprints: For identity verification

    A small gold rectangle on the cover indicates electronic functionality.

    How to apply for e-passports online?

    Indian nationals can apply through the Passport Seva Online Portal or in person at a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

    ➤ Register online at the Passport Seva Portal

    ➤ Login to your dashboard

    ➤ Select “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport”

    ➤ Make online payment

    ➤ Book an appointment at your local PSK or RPO

    ➤ Visit in person with original documents for verification and biometric enrolment

    ➤ Track your application status online

    What are the security features of e-passports:

    To protect data and ensure global compatibility, e-passports use advanced digital encryption and authentication techniques:

    ➤ Basic Access Control (BAC): Restricts access to authorized scanning devices

    ➤ Passive Authentication (PA): Verifies stored data and detects tampering

    ➤ Extended Access Control (EAC): Adds extra protection to biometric data

    These protocols are guided by ICAO Document 9303, which ensures international interoperability.

    How do e-passports simplify immigration?

    ➤ Shorter wait times at immigration

    ➤ Minimal human intervention

    ➤ Real-time biometric identity matching

    Such systems are already in place in countries like Singapore, the UAE, and the UK.

    Where are e-passports manufactured?

    All biometric e-passports are produced at the India Security Press in Nashik, under the Ministry of Finance.

    In Tamil Nadu, e-passport issuance began at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai on March 3, 2025.

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), over 20,700 e-passports were issued in the state within the first three weeks.

    A nationwide rollout is expected by mid-2025, after which biometric passports will become the default for all new and renewed passports.

    What are the advantages of e-passports?

    Biometric security – Prevents fraud and identity theft using facial recognition and fingerprints

    Faster immigration – Enables quick, contactless verification at border checkpoints

    Global compatibility – Meets ICAO standards for worldwide acceptance

    Fraud prevention – Deters tampering and counterfeiting with advanced encryption

    Enhanced border control – Improves tracking and helps prevent illegal crossings

    Easy data updates – Speeds up renewals and information changes

    Digital readiness – Supports shift toward paperless, tech-enabled travel

    e-passportsIndian PassportInternational Civil Aviation Organization
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X