India Electric Mobility Index to boost EV adoption across states: NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog has launched the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI), a first-of-its-kind tool developed to comprehensively track and benchmark the progress of states and Union Territories (UTs) in achieving their electric mobility goals.



The index tracks, evaluates and scores all states and UTs out of 100 across 16 indicators under three-core themes — Transport Electrification Progress to capture demand-side adoption; Charging Infrastructure Readiness to track allied charging infrastructure development and EV Research and Innovation Status.

The IEMI enables evaluation across states and union territories, identifying key drivers of success as well as areas requiring targeted interventions. The Index aims to inform decision-making, foster healthy competition among states, and promote sharing of best practices.

The Index underscores the importance of state-level coordination, integrated planning, and cross-sectoral collaboration in achieving India’s electric mobility vision. By identifying strengths and gaps, the Index aims to support states in aligning with national goals while addressing local needs.

"NITI Aayog has already been at the forefront of enabling the ongoing EV revolution. This index is yet another effort by NITI Aayog to propel India towards its vision of a decarbonised and energy-secure future,” said BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog also launched a report on ‘Unlocking a $200 Billion Opportunity: Electric Vehicles in India,’ which presents a timely and comprehensive assessment of current challenges while highlighting major unlocks essential to accelerate India’s Electric Mobility transition.

India seeks to attain a 30 per cent share of electric vehicles, in the total vehicles sold, by 2030. Sale of EVs in India went up from 50,000 in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024 as against global EV sales having risen from 918,000 in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024.

Thus, India’s transition has been slow to start, but it is picking up. India’s EV penetration was only about one – fifth of the global penetration in 2020, but has picked up to over two-fifth of the global penetration in 2024.

The report serves as a blueprint for accelerating India’s EV transition. It identifies key barriers, strategic unlocks, and actionable recommendations to accelerate EV adoption. By enabling data-driven decisions and cross-sector collaboration, it supports a unified national push.

“India stands at the cusp of a transformative shift in clean mobility. As the nation advances its Electric Mobility ambition, this report provides valuable insights and policy-aligned recommendations to overcome existing barriers and unlock scale,” said Rajiv Gauba, Member, NITI Aayog.

—IANS

