India declares one-day state mourning on passing away of Emir of Kuwait

NEW DELHI: India has declared a one-day state of mourning throughout the nation on Sunday as a mark of respect to the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away today.

As a part of state mourning, the Indian tricolour will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

“His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait passed away on December 16, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning on December 17, 2023 throughout India,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

There will be no official entertainment on the day of mourning, according to the Home Ministry.

“The National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the MHA release added.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we–the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world–mourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today,” Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday as it aired on state television, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn-in in September 2020, following the death in the United States of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at the age of 91.

Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, Kuwait’s deputy ruler and half-brother, is said to be in a position to succeed him as ruler; however, no formal declaration has been made yet, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Nawaf maintained positions of influence for decades before ascending to the throne.