India clears procurement of 114 Rafale jets, other acquisition projects totalling Rs 3.6 lakh cr

In total, capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to enhance the combat readiness of the defence forces.

The approval for procurement of the Rafale jets came just four days ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

However, a formal contract to seal the deal is unlikely before end of the year as the defence ministry will now have to carry out negotiations with Dassault Aviation to finalise the cost and finer details of the weapons package.

In April 2019, the the Indian Air Force issued an RFI (Request for Information), or initial tender to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) at a cost of around USD 18 billion.

It was billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years.