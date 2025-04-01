India, Chile decide to start talks on comprehensive trade pact

NEW DELHI: India and Chile on Tuesday decided to start negotiations on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font for wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting bilateral ties in diverse areas.

Boric is on a five-day state visit to India to explore ways to shore up bilateral cooperation in a number of areas, including trade and defence.

"Today, we have directed our teams to begin discussions on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement," Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

Partnership in the field of critical minerals will be explored, he said.

The prime minister said work will also be done to establish resilient supply and value chains.

Describing Chile as an important partner of India in Latin America, Modi said New Delhi sees the country as a gateway to Antarctica.

India is ready to share its positive experience with Chile in areas of digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, railways, space and others, he added.