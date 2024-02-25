INDIA bloc only worried about their political future: Amit Shah

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the INDIA bloc and referred to them as ‘Kauravas’, saying all the seven political parties are contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections only to launch their next generations.

Referring to the Opposition alliance as ‘Kauravas’, the Home Minister said that the difference is very clear as on one side are Pandavas, who are fighting to make India a superpower, and on the other side are Kauravas, who have always played politics of appeasement.

“The leaders of all these seven parties (INDIA bloc) have nothing to do with the people of the country but their family comes first for them, and they are making all efforts to launch their new generations,” the Home Minister said while addressing a gathering prominent citizens, experts and families that have benefited from schemes of the state and Central governments at Bhopal’s Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal.

He said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be between ‘pariwarvaad’ and the vision and progress of the BJP.

“This upcoming election will not only be to elect a new government but to hand over the country’s future in safer hands,” the Home Minister said.

He was on a day-long tour to Madhya Pradesh where he visited Gwalior, Khajuraho and Bhopal.

Earlier in the day, addressing BJP workers in Khajuraho, Shah urged them to aim for an increase of 370 additional votes in each booth compared to the last general polls.

“This initiative is part of the party's strategy to secure more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The Home Minister also pointed out the difference between the 10 years of UPA regime and the years of PM Modi’s government.

He also counted a series of scams which unfolded during the UPA government, and claimed not a single scam has been reported in the last 10 years of the PM Modi's government.

During his visit to Gwalior, the Home Minister conducted individual meetings with selected party leaders and activists to assess the ground situation.

During these sessions, strategies were discussed on how to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Home Minister encouraged BJP workers to aim for a significant increase of 10 per cent in the party's vote share during the elections and also highlighted the importance of broadening support and strengthening the party's electoral position.