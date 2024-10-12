India being portrayed as threat in Bangladesh; conspiracies testing nation's resolve: Bhagwat

NAGPUR: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country’s resolve.

Attempts to disturb and destabilise the country seem to be gaining momentum from all directions, while a narrative is being spread in Bangladesh to portray India as a threat, he said.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, Bhagwat also criticised “cultural Marxists and woke” people, accusing them of undermining education and culture, promoting conflict, and disrupting social cohesion.

Bhagwat also expressed concern over the impact of modern technology and media on children, singling out mobile phones and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms as key contributors.

Bhagwat said firmness of personal and national character becomes the foundation of strength for the victory of auspiciousness and righteousness, whether the situation is favourable or not.

“Everyone feels Bharat has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years. A country becomes great due to the national character of its people. This year is important as RSS steps into its centenary year,” he said.

Besides hopes and aspirations, challenges and problems also exist in India, he said.

“We should draw inspiration from personalities like Ahilyabai Holkar, Dayananda Saraswati, Birsa Munda and many more who devoted their lives to the country’s welfare, dharma, culture and society,” said the RSS chief.

The ongoing Hamas-Israel war is a cause for concern about how far the conflict will spread, he said.

Bhagwat expressed satisfaction that the recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held peacefully.

“Due to the people, government and administration, the country’s image, power, fame and position on the world stage is growing. But sinister conspiracies have appeared to destabilise and disturb the country,” he said.

Bhagwat said it is expected that certain powers whose vested interests are affected by India’s rise in the world would let it grow only within certain limits. Despite their claim to be democratic and committed to world peace, they do not hesitate to attack others or overthrow their democratically elected governments through “illegal and/or violent means”, he said.

Similar evil attempts can be seen around India, especially in the border and tribal areas, he said.

According to Bhagwat, a narrative is being spread in neighbouring Bangladesh, which recently witnessed a massive political upheaval, that India is a threat and they should join Pakistan as a defence against Bharat. Who is spreading such a narrative, he asked.

Bhagwat said a tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh. A sword of danger hangs over the heads of minorities, including Hindus. Hindus have now come out to defend themselves, he said, adding that they will need the help of all those favouring humanity and harmony, especially the Indian government and fellow Hindus from all over the world.

“That is why infiltration from Bangladesh into Bharat and the population imbalance caused by it has become a matter of serious concern even among the common people,” said Bhagwat.

“Being unorganised and weak is like inviting atrocities by the wicked. Hindus need to be united,” he stressed.

Bhagwat said ‘Deep State’, ‘wokeism’ and ‘cultural Marxist’ are declared enemies of all cultural traditions.

In a multi-party democracy, petty selfish interests have become more important than mutual harmony, pride and integrity of the nation. In the competition among parties, these key aspects are considered secondary, he said.

The attempts to create divisiveness on caste, language and province lines have become bigger than national interest. Their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of “alternative politics”, he said.

Bhagwat also spoke of “unprovoked massive stone pelting” on Ganesh immersion processions during recent Ganeshotsav and condemned acts like attacking a particular section of society, resorting to violence without reason and trying to create fear.

There is a need to remain fully alert and prepared and to identify these evil tendencies and those who support them, he said.

The first condition for a healthy and able society is harmony and mutual goodwill among different sections and it cannot be achieved through some symbolic programme, he said, describing tolerance and harmony as Indian traditions.

“Everyone should participate in mutual festivals and they should become festivals of the entire society,” said the RSS chief.

Bhagwat described the Kolkata rape-murder as shameful and said attempts were made to protect criminals. The nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining society, he said.

He also emphasised the importance of environment conservation and pitched for a developmental path based on Indian tradition.

In its centenary year, the RSS, which was founded on September 27, 1925, will take up issues like harmony and goodwill in society, he said