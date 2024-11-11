India beat Malaysia 4-0 in women's ACT hockey opener

RAJGIR: Defending champions India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th).

India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.

In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while

Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.