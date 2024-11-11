Begin typing your search...

    India beat Malaysia 4-0 in women's ACT hockey opener

    India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th).

    AuthorPTIPTI|11 Nov 2024 7:26 PM IST
    India beat Malaysia 4-0 in womens ACT hockey opener
    X

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Indian captain Salima Tete and Malaysian captain Juliani Din before the start of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey (PTI) 

    RAJGIR: Defending champions India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

    India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th).

    India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.

    In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while

    Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.

    India vs MalaysiaWomen's Asian Champions TrophyHockey
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick