'India and Russia are working on Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor': PM Modi

MOSCOW: Addressing Indians living in Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a community programme in Moscow said that India and Russia are working on the Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor.

PM Modi said that they are discovering each other through Ganga-Volga dialogue.

"Two years ago, the first commercial consignment also reached here from the North-South Transport Corridor... Now we are also working on Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor. Both our countries are discovering each other through Ganga Volga dialogue and civilization."

He recalled his visit to Russia in 2015 and said that he had then said that the 21st century would be a witness to India's success and development. Today, the whole world believes the same and it is witnessing India's growth.

"When I came here in 2015, I had said that the 21st century will belong to India. Experts and veterans of all fields say in unison that India is rapidly progressing."

Prime Minister said that today, as 'Vishwa Bandhu', or 'a friend to the world'. India is giving new confidence to the world.

"India's growing capability has given the whole world a hope of stability and prosperity. India is being seen as a strong pillar of the new, emerging, multipolar, world order," he said.

Prime Minister said that India is always the first country to provide aid whenever any country faces a crisis.

"When India talks about peace, dialogue and diplomacy, the whole world listens. Whenever the world faces a crisis,India is the first country to reach there," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar also accompanied PM Modi to the event.

Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian president near Moscow.