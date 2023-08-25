INDIA alliance to make major change in communication strategy

NEW DELHI: With almost eight months left for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be bringing several changes in the communication strategy to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to sources in the INDIA alliance, the changes in the communication strategy of the opposition parties have been taken in view of the aggressive campaigning that will be held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA

The source said that in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA alliance parties instead of focusing on the main media platforms will be focusing on the alternative media to increase their reach in the far flung and remote areas of the country.

The source said that this has been done to communicate in much better way to the voters as they do not get enough screen space on televisions.

The source also said that as the INDIA alliance partners have not much resources like the BJP, so it will also lower their cost for advertisements and publicity.

The source further said that a sub-committee will also be formed to coordinate the spokespersons of the INDIA alliance to take on the spokespersons of the NDA in the debate shows on televisions.

The source further said that there will be a separate team of the national and regional level spokespersons of the INDIA alliance to take on the BJP.

And even the strategy of the national and the regional level spokespersons will be different.

The source said that the national spokespersons of the INDIA alliance will focus completely on the national issues and have a clear line on national issues, while the regional spokespersons will set the narrative by highlighting the failures of the BJP in dealing with the region level issues on televisions and through press conferences.

The source said that a joint meeting of the national and regional spokespersons will take place in the coming days to decide the strategy.

However, senior leaders of the INDIA alliance members remained tight-lipped on the issue.

The third meeting of the INDIA alliance is all set to take place in Maharashtra's Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The INDIA alliance partners had already met twice in Bihar's Patna on June 23 and in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 18 and 19.