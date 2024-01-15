"Inauguration of Meghalaya Games by President will be great motivation for youths": CM Sangma

MEGHALAYA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the grand inauguration of the 5th Meghalaya Games, poised to take place today by President Droupadi Murmu would be a 'great motivation and message' for the youth of the state.

Hailing the President's visit to Tura for the inauguration of the 5th Meghalaya games, Meghalaya CM in an exclusive interview with ANI said that Murmu's arrival to the state stands as a big event for the people of the northeastern state.

"Well, this is a very historic moment for us, in many ways, first of all, the Honorable President of India is coming to Tura for the first time and will be actually spending a night here. It's a very big thing for especially the people and its region," he said.

He also said that hosting it is very significant for Tura as it hosts the Meghalaya Games for the first time.

"Of course, is that the visit coincides with the Meghalaya games and hence, it's a great motivation and a great message to the youth of the state that the Honorable President is going to be inaugurating the games. And third, of course, is that the Meghalaya games are now an annual event and for the first time in 50 years, it's being hosted in Tura. So therefore, it's very significant for the region, and definitely for the state as a whole this is the first maiden visit of Madam President, and therefore that's a very big thing for us. And she'll be spending two full days out here," he said.

He further said that the President is scheduled to visit the different parts of the state and will meet farmers, and women's self-help groups and interact with youths.

"She'll be visiting different parts of the state. She'll be meeting farmers, and women's self-help groups, and she will be interacting with the youth. So I think it's a great day and a great programme where Madam President, as I said, will be interacting with a very diverse group of people. So, therefore, it's a great programme, and a very historic one and definitely we are all very excited about it," he added.

On speaking about traditional games being a part of Meghalaya games, Sangma said that the initiative will help people to link with their roots.

"This was, in fact, a point that I had stressed. Sports has been a very integral part of our tribal community, and all the major tribes that are there in our state, have their own traditional sports. And so I was very keen that the traditional sports should also be part of this Meghalaya games because that's how we link to our roots and do not forget our roots. It is also fact that it's a message to show that sports have always been a part of our culture, it's not just that youth are now getting into sports, from the very beginning, our forefathers were always interested in sports. So it's a great way to link culture and sports and connect the youth to it," he added.

President Murmu arrived at Baljek Airport, Jengjal on Monday and was received by the CM.

"Glad to receive President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji in Baljek Airport, Jengjal with Governor, Phagu Chauhan ji," Sangma posted, adding, "The inaugural function of Meghalaya Games today will be a memorable one for Meghalaya with the presence of our Hon'ble President, marking two historic events-- the first visit of President to Tura and the Meghalaya Games being held for the first time in Tura," he posted on X.

The President will address the members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.

On the same day, she will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim.

The President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

On January 17, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.