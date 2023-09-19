Begin typing your search...
In pics: Glimpses from special event held at Central Hall of old Parl building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building, where meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution, should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.
NEW DELHI: With the Parliament shifting from the old building to the new building on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building, where meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution, should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'.
A special event was held in the Central Hall attended by MPs from both Houses.
