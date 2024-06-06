In call with Macron, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to achieving 'Horizon 2047' roadmap

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have reaffirmed their commitment to a robust strategic partnership aimed at achieving the ambitious 'Horizon 2047' roadmap.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight at receiving a phone call from President Macron. Emphasizing the significance of their collaboration, PM Modi conveyed his unwavering dedication to working hand in hand with France towards realising the goals outlined in the 'Horizon 2047' agenda.

"Delighted to receive a phone call from my dear friend, Emmanuel Macron. Conveyed my commitment to work together to accomplish the ambitious 'Horizon 2047' roadmap. The strong and trusted Strategic Partnership between India & France is slated to scale newer heights in the times to come," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X.

President Macron on Wednesday extended his congratulations to India on successfully concluding the world's largest democratic exercise. Recognising the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Modi in steering India's democratic journey, Macron affirmed his commitment to fortifying the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," said French President Macron.

Prime Minister Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has too congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning the Lok Sabha elections and said that he is looking forward to growing the partnership between the two countries in 2024 and beyond.

In a post on social media platform X, Albanese posted a picture of himself with his phone and wrote, "Great to speak with @narendramodi today to congratulate him on his election victory."

"Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond," he wrote in his post.

In his response to the Australian Prime Minister's tweet, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working together to strengthen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Very glad to speak to my friend @AlboMP. Thanked him for the warm wishes and congratulations. Look forward to working together to strengthen India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he wrote.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against the 52 seats it notched up in 2019.