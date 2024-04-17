In Assam, PM Modi spotlights Northeast's role in accelerating India's Semiconductor Mission

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Nalbari on Wednesday, once again outlined his vision to make India a global hub of semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, and the significant role the Northeast region will be playing in accelerating India's Semiconductor Mission.

It was only last month that Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore while participating in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' initiative.

The three semiconductor fabrication hubs are being set up at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat; the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Morigaon in Assam and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at Gujarat's Sanand.

"India commits, India delivers, and democracy delivers," said Prime Minister Modi while laying the foundation stone of the three projects on March 13 as he emphasised the urgency to make Bharat a global powerhouse in the field.

"Only a handful of countries around the globe are currently engaged in semiconductor manufacturing," he added.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi spotlighted that the Northeast region is a shining example of his government's commitment to a developed India as he spoke on positioning India at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry and bolstering youth employment prospects.

"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated a massive semiconductor facility in Assam. In the coming days, this unit alone will create more than 15,000 job opportunities for the youth of this region," he said in the rally at Nalbari.

"In the future, Assam will be recognised globally as a major hub in the semiconductor sector. This beginning is both historic and unexpected. These decisions will empower the development of this region," Prime Minister Modi added.

The India Semiconductor Mission launched by the Narendra Modi-led government to develop a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem is expected to usher in a new era of innovation and employment opportunities from Gujarat to the Northeast.

"Today, across the entire nation, Modi's guarantee is prevailing. And the Northeast itself is a testimony to Modi's guarantee."

"The Northeast, which was only given problems by the Congress, has been transformed into a source of opportunities by the BJP. Congress fuelled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi did in 10 years," Prime Minister Modi said in his address.