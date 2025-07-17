Imphal-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi due to technical snag

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Imphal returned to the national capital on Thursday morning due to a technical snag after being airborne for an hour.

"A minor technical snag was detected soon after take-off on flight 6E 5118 operating from Delhi to Imphal on 17 July 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi," the airline said in a statement.

In line with the mandatory procedures, the aircraft underwent necessary checks and resumed the journey shortly thereafter, IndiGo said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

According to information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, the A321 aircraft operating the flight 6E 5118 was airborne for an hour before it returned to Delhi.