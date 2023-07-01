IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane for next 3-4 days

MUMBAI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 8:00 am. Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours."

Earlier, an official statement from the IMD said, "Due to active monsoon conditions enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days."

According to the official release, the Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, while the monsoon remained active across most of these regions.

"Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. They received widespread rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over parts of North Konkan on Thursday," the statement said. The IMD has also issued a caution to fishermen around the North Maharashtra coast not to travel along and off from June 29 to July 3.