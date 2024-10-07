IMD issues yellow alert for six districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for six districts in Kerala for Monday as moderate rainfall continues across the state, officials said here.

As per the district rainfall forecast issued on Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Monday.

The weather office also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 5-15 mm per hour, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state received significant rainfall until 5.30 pm on Sunday, according to data from the IMD.

Manual observatories recorded 93 mm of rainfall in Kannur Airport, followed by 28 mm in Palakkad, 13 mm in Karipur Airport, and 7 mm each in Alappuzha and Kannur. Punalur reported 5 mm of rain, it said.

Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automated Rain Gauges (ARG) reported 71 mm in Anakkayam (Malappuram district), 64 mm in Panniyoor (Kannur district), and 62.5 mm in Panathur (Kasaragod district).

Udumbannoor in Idukki district received 50.5 mm, while Nilambur, Palemad, and Munderi in Malappuram district recorded 35.5 mm, 23 mm, and 20 mm respectively.

Other significant readings included 22.5 mm in Peringome (Kannur district) and 21 mm in Karapuzha (Wayanad district).