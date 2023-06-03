IMD forecasts light thunderstorms, rainfall in parts of Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of light thunderstorms and rainfall in certain regions of Gujarat on June 3 and 4.

Additionally, strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour, are expected to prevail over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch from June 3 to June 7.

Isolated places in the districts of the North Gujarat region, namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, and Anand, may experience light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, surface winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour (with gusts), and light to moderate rainfall on June 3, as per the IMD bulletin.

On June 4, similar weather conditions are expected in the districts of Gujarat region, including Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Anand, Dang, and Tapi. Furthermore, the district of Bhavnagar in Saurashtra is likely to witness light thunderstorms, lightning, surface winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour (with gusts), and light to moderate rainfall.

IMD indicates that Ahmedabad can anticipate a partly cloudy sky during the day, with the possibility of thundery development towards the evening or night. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius. Residents in the aforementioned districts are advised to stay updated with the weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and rainfall.