"I'm willing to take post of CM": Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan calls for YSRCP-free AP

AMARAVATI: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said on Friday that he is ready to take the post of Chief Minister of the state while exhorting people to drive out the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party in the next elections, according to Jansena press release.

Pawan Kalyan said, "I'm willing to take the post of Chief Minister of the state after the formation of YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh in the next elections. If there is an opportunity to take the post of Chief Minister in the political journey to dethrone the YSRCP, I will definitely take it, but the future and interests of the state are important to me."

Kalyan handed over the appointment papers to the new state executive committee members at Mangalagiri party central office and lauded Nadendla Manohar, a member of the political affairs committee of the party, who participated in the programme.

"Janasena career which started with just 150 members, today has reached 6.50 lakh active members. Nadendla Manohar is working as the backbone of the party and is leading the party by talking to the workers and leaders every day. My special thanks to him. The Janasena Telugu Desam party will win the next elections," said the Janasena chief.

He also asked his workers to work hard to remove YSRCP from power in the 2024 general elections and form the Janasena-Telugu Desam Party government. "I will give high priority to oust YSRCP in the upcoming elections and shape the future of the state. Thank you to all those who have walked with me in Janasena's political journey for a decade and have always worked for the party's progress," he added.

He lauded the Janasena party workers for thier selfless service. "It is said that a man's true nature emerges only in adverse situations. I would like to thank all those who stood by me in the adverse conditions of the party. Many people thought that power and positions would come after joining the party. They all left later. But there were many people who walked with me and worked for the party even though they did not have any position or power. I will always remember their services. There is a need to collectively work for the betterment of the state in 2024 and oust YSRCP," said Kalyan.

Talking about an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, he said, "It should be remembered that we are going with the Telugu Desam Party in the next elections for the future of the state."