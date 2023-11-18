ILBS case: Atishi sends report to Kejriwal, demands CBI probe

NEW DELHI: Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi has submitted a report to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that several evidences related to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s son Karan Chauhan are being destroyed.

She said that the developments make it all the more urgent for an immediate CBI investigation to be ordered into this matter.

She also demanded that the Chief Secretary be suspended pending the inquiry.

A Delhi government source said that in a report sent to the Chief Minister, the Vigilance Minister highlighted that “irregularities in the partnership between ILBS and MetaMix Technologies Pvt. Ltd, it has been found that multiple web posts and links related to Chauhan, MetaMix and the partnership between ILBS-MetaMix are being deleted in a bid to destroy evidence and suppress the facts.

The source said that in her report to Kejriwal, Atishi has alleged that the profile of Chauhan on LinkedIn has been deleted, which was visible until a few days back while his profile on the business networking website Apollo.io is still visible and show his clear association as Founder of MetaMix and Strategic Advisor at Anant Raj Limited.

The source said that Atishi in her report has also flagged that the official website of MetaMix (metamix.tech) was visible until a few days back but has now been taken down and the official LinkedIn profile of MetaMix including a post made about four months ago announcing the partnership between MetaMix and ILBS to setup an innovation lab at ILBS has been taken down.

The source said that she also highlighted that post on X profile of ILBS Hospital dated September 1, this year referring to the ILBS-MetaMix partnership, which was visible until few days back but have now been taken down.

The source said that Atishi in her report to Kejriwal said that it shows a clear attempt to “destroy evidence, erase the tracks and prevent public scrutiny of the startling irregularities” that have been brought forth in the supplementary report submitted by her on November 17.

The source said Atishi has demanded that all such “attempts” to destroy evidence must be taken cognisance of when the matter is investigated by law enforcement agencies.

“These developments make it all the more urgent for an immediate CBI investigation to be ordered into this matter and the Chief Secretary be suspended pending the inquiry by the competent authority or any investigative agency,” the source said, referring to the report submitted by Atishi.

Atishi, the source said that had demanded that all the files, official documents, paper and digital records pertaining to this matter be seized so that nobody can indulge in any kind of tampering or destruction of evidence.

Earlier, Kejriwal had sent the report against Chief Secretary to L-G Saxena demanding for his immediate removal and suspension from the post over the allegation of giving tender to MetaMix Technologies Pvt Ltd, where his son Chauhan is a founder.

According to Delhi government sources, Kejriwal has sent the report of the ILBS Hospital to L-G.

The Chief Minister has recommended for his immediate removal and suspension from the post with the Lt Governor, the source said.

The development comes a day after allegation of giving tender to MetaMix Technologies Pvt Ltd, where Chief Secretary's son Chauhan is a founder to develop AI software for ILBS hospital without issuing any tender.

As per sources, Naresh Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the ILBS Hospital gave the work to develop AI software without any tender to MetaMix and the company was formed just 20 days after Kumar's appointment as chief secretary on April 20, 2022.