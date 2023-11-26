IGP Kashmir chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a proactive effort to enhance and ensure the security landscape in the region, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at the District Police Office, Srinagar, on Sunday, a police statement said.

The discussions covered a range of crucial topics pertaining to the security scenario in the district.

"IGP Kashmir emphasised on comprehensive evaluation of the current security threats and challenges faced in the district. He directed the officers to ensure that law enforcement agencies are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any security incidents.

"He laid stress on the importance of seamless coordination among different branches of law enforcement to enhance the overall security apparatus," it said.

Birdi also highlighted the exploring strategies to foster positive relationships between law enforcement and the community, with a focus on building trust and cooperation.

"He also laid stress on strengthening the intelligence-sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of potential threats and criminal activities," the statement added.

Interacting with the officers, the IGP impressed on them that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart away the nefarious designs of terrorists in Srinagar city.

"He also urged upon them to take all necessary measures for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the Srinagar City," the statement said.

He also instructed officers to enhance surveillance and take all proactive steps for maintaining peace and stability in Srinagar. He emphasised upon the officers to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.