Ignoring all flak, INDIA leaders say ‘cheese’ at Mumbai conclave

MUMBAI: Over five dozen top leaders of the National Opposition INDIA block on Friday morning stood motionlessly and said "cheese" for a group photo session before they started their conclave here on Friday.

Representatives of around 28 parties attending the third INDIA meeting stood up – very "close' to each other – and almost managed to smile or grin for the clicks at the huge display of Opposition strength and unity.

There were a few women who "stood out" in the group picture - including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party Working President Supriya Sule, All India Trinamool Congress President and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banjerjee, PDP President and ex-CM of Jammu & Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.

The Conclave host, Shiv Sena (UBT) President and Maharashtra ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray stood at the centre of the group, flanked by top leaders of various parties, displaying warmth and bonhomie, against the backdrop of the slogans, “Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA”.

Two of the senior-most leaders, NCP President Sharad Pawar, 83, also stood ‘upright’, while National Conference leader and ex-CM of J&K Farooque Abdullah, 85, who reached the hotel beaming and smiling in a wheelchair, later stood up with the support of a hand-staff for the photo shutters.

Later, the INDIA leaders stepped inside the auditorium for a half-morning and half-afternoon brainstorming session, followed by lunch hosted by the Maharashtra and Mumbai Congress.