"If traditional skills get necessary support, it can change destiny of country...": Rahul Gandhi after he visits a cobbler in Sultanpur

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that if the 'traditional skills' of working families get the necessary support then it will change the destiny of the country.

This statement comes after he met and assisted a cobbler in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi also informed that Ram Chet, the cobbler whom he met during his Sultanpur visit, has gifted him a pair of shoes solely made by him.

Taking it to a social media post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India's biggest capital lies hidden in the 'traditional skills' of working families. Recently, while returning from Sultanpur, I met shoemaker Ramchet Ji on the way. He has sent me a very comfortable and wonderful pair of shoes, lovingly made by his own hands. There are crores of such talents with different skills in every corner of the country. If these 'India Makers' get the necessary support, they can change not only their own destiny but also the destiny of the country."

Earlier on August 1, Ram Chet said that he is getting offers of bags full of cash and become popular. People are coming to click selfies with him, passers-by are stopping their cars to greet him, and he is now the man in demand.

Speaking with ANI, Ram Chet said, "I was stitching the slippers when he arrived here. He asked me about how I do this. I explained to him how I stitch and then he tried his hand at stitching a footwear and pasting a shoe."

Ram Chet asserted that Gandhi's visit has unfolded a new chapter in his life and he is no longer a common man, as he is popular now.

"Since Rahul Gandhi has visited my shop, my life has changed. People are calling and meeting me. My life has changed since his visit. People are stopping their bikes, cars and greeting me. He has given me a lot of respect."

He further conveyed that people are offering him a huge sum of money for the footwear Rahul Gandhi had stitched, they are offering me as much as Rs 10 lakhs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Ram Chet (cobbler), while he was on his visit to Sultanpur for a hearing of a defamation case, after which he went to his shop and tried his hand at stitching footwear.