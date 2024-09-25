If Cong comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin Haryana with its infighting: Modi

SONIPAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress saying if it comes to power in Haryana even by mistake, stability and development will be at stake because of its "infighting" and this will ruin the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 assembly polls, he also lashed out at the Congress over the issue of reservation, alleging opposing reservation and and hatred towards it are in its DNA.

Slamming the main opposition party, he said Congress governments are known for "instability."

"In the past few years wherever it formed governments, chief ministers and ministers were involved in infighting. They have nothing to do with the pain and problems of the people," Modi said as he cited the example of Congress-ruled Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, its chief minister and deputy chief minister are busy in internal fighting. In Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, it is the same story," he said in his second rally in the state, the first being over a week ago in Kurukshetra.

Modi also mentioned about alleged infighting in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh when the Congress was in power there.

"Therefore, Haryana has to be cautious. Haryana has right over me. Remember, if Congress comes to power even by mistake, it will ruin Haryana due to its infighting," he warned.

"The way infighting is rising in Congress, entire Haryana is watching," he said.

Voting for Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake and opening the doors of destruction, he further said.

"This instability will stop every work in Haryana. Investment and jobs will be impacted", said Modi.

Notably, with Haryana going to polls next month, the ruling BJP has been targeting the Congress over the alleged infighting in its Haryana unit and even claimed that Lok Sabha member and prominent Dalit leader Kumari Selja is unhappy with her party over ticket distribution and so is staying away from the poll campaign.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also invited Selja to join the BJP but she dismissed any possible switch, saying, "I am a Congress person, I will remain a Congress person."

In his speech, Modi said whenever the Congress remained out of power, the poor, SC, ST and OBC got their due rights.

Whenever the Congress remained in power, it snatched rights of Dalits and downtrodden, he alleged.

Whoever became prime minister from Congress's 'royal family', they always opposed reservation, he said.

"Opposing and hatred towards reservation is in Congress party's DNA. That is why today we are seeing that fourth generation of the royal family of the Congress wants to remove reservation. You have to be cautious of Congress party's anti-reservation tactics," he said.

The BJP gave participation, in true sense to Dalit, OBC and tribals while it worked to take forward deprived and backward sections, Modi said.

"In Haryana, you see BJP made Nayab Saini (who comes from OBC community) chief minister. In short time, Saini has created a place in hearts of people of Haryana," he said.

Referring to his US visit, Modi said he met big leaders and representatives of big companies. "I told them about the talent of Indian youths."

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made place among top states in industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "when industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and Dalits".

Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing while Congress is on the slide. He exuded confidence about BJP's return to power in Haryana.

Today, entire Haryana is saying 'Phir ek baar, BJP sarkar', he said.

He also said, "I am saying with pride that whatever I am today, Haryana has a great contribution in it."

Modi said B R Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of Dalits, industry plays a big role.

He used to see Dalit, poor, deprived don't have adequate land. He knew that many poor are landless and spend their life as farm labourers, Modi said.

That is why Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) used to say that when factories are set up, Dalits and deprived get a chance.

That is why Baba Saheb used to tell Dalits to learn technical skills. In BJP's policies, decisions and thoughts, you will see reflection of this thinking of Baba Saheb, Modi said.

By giving opportunities to Dalit and deprived sections in industry, real empowerment is possible, Modi pointed out.

There is one more challenge before our country, about which only BJP talks, he said.

In our country, farm holding is shrinking. Population is increasing, but farms are shrinking. Agriculture economists believe that in villages along with farming, there should be other avenues of earning, the prime minister said.

This is why every parent wants that while one child will work on farm, other will go to city to earn, he said.

When industry expands, lives of farmers also improve and youth of farmer families also get good jobs and opportunities, he said.

Modi also paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, saying drawing inspiration from him, the BJP is taking the country to new heights of development and uplifting the poor.

On the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, he congratulated the people for taking part in the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm.

"Since morning, people are in queues to exercise their vote.The way in first phase, voting record broke in J&K, that too the world has seen," he said.