ICMR initiates human clinical trials for improved Kyasanur Forest Disease vaccine

KFD is a regional infectious disease in the Western Ghats region, in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.

On request of the Karnataka government, ICMR embarked on development of the KFD vaccine.

The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) and ICMR-“National Institute of Virology (NIV) are working collaboratively to develop a fully indigenous two dose adjuvanted inactivated vaccine which will be given 28 days apart, the ministry said.

The vaccine has been successfully developed, and animal challenge and toxicity studies have been completed.

The GLP-grade vaccine material has been manufactured, and a phase I human clinical trial has been initiated following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), the statement said.