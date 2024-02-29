IAS officer Imtiaz joins YSRCP after taking voluntary retirement

AMARAVATI: A day after taking voluntary retirement, senior IAS officer A. Md. Imtiaz joined Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He joined the YSRCP in the presence of party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

He is likely to contest the forthcoming Assembly election from his hometown Kurnool.

YSRCP regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, Kurnool Mayor B. Y. Ramaiah and former MLA S. V. Mohan Reddy were also present.

Imtiaz has been serving as additional chief commissioner of land administration for the last one year.

He earlier served as the district collector of Krishna, CEO of SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) and secretary of Minority Welfare Department.

A state-cadre IAS officer of 2009 batch, he had topped Group-I examination and opted for the commercial taxes department.

Known as a humble and honest officer, Imtiaz had been active in public service through their family managed trust.

His father-in-law KM Ismail is known as ‘2 rupee’ doctor in Kurnool.

Interestingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy summoned both the sitting MLA Hafeez Khan and former MLA Mohan Reddy to his Camp Office before inducting Imtiaz into the party. As both Khan and Mohan Reddy were aspiring for the party ticket, Jagan reportedly conveyed his decision to field Imtiaz as the party candidate in the coming elections.