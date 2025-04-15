IAF airlifts 41 passengers in AN-32 Kargil Courier; 3,192 availed facility this winter

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force airlifted a batch of 41 passengers in AN-32 Kargil Courier from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh on Tuesday, marking the last flight of the season, an official said.

The Kargil Courier Service was started on February 8 to facilitate ferrying of stranded passengers between the two Union Territories after the closure of 434-kilometre Srinagar-Leh National Highway due to heavy snowfall in Zojila.

The service operated between the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, and Ladakh’s Kargil district.

A total of 3,192 passengers were airlifted till date, the official said.

He said 1,370 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 289 passengers from Kargil to Jammu, while 1,211 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 322 passengers from Kargil to Srinagar.