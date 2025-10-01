I will be CM for full five-year term: CM Siddaramaiah

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would complete full five-year term.

His statement came after some Congress leaders, including Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, said on Wednesday that the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar should become the next chief minister of the state.

"I will be the chief minister for full five-year term," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said he hopes that he will perform ‘Pushparchana’ during Dasara next year in Mysuru.

There is a convention of chief minister performing Pushparchana during royal Dasara celebrations in Mysuru.

He also maintained that he would toe the party high command’s direction.

“Whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it,” Siddaramaiah said.