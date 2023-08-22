'I was smart but didn't know English', recalls V-P Dhankhar

JAIPUR: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday visited the Sainik School in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh where he had studied.

The Vice President was invited by the Sainik School to visit there.

School Principal Col. Soumyabrat Dhar and Vice Principal Lt. Col. Parul Srivastava welcomed the Vice President.

He was given a Guard of Honour.

He also went to the house of 86-year-old HS Rathi, who was his school teacher and housemaster, living in Shastri Nagar, one and a half km from the school. The Vice President touched his feet.

Rathi blessed and hugged him. Rathi's wife also blessed Dhankhar.

The Vice President returned to Sainik School after meeting his teacher. He also visited the hostel and the room where he had stayed.

Later, while interacting with the students, he told them after after joining the school, he told the teachers that he was a smart boy but did not know English.

"This is where the change in my life started. I came to know about Encyclopædia Britannica in just 2 years. I already knew who Picasso was. Here, everyone gave me good education," he added.

The Vice President said that "my real birth or rebirth took place in Sainik School, Chittorgarh".

"Whatever I am today, the credit goes to Sainik School and my teachers. I salute this soil. I am proud that I have been a student of Sainik School, Chittorgarh. This school is one of the best educational institutions in India," he added.