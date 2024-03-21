I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections

MUMBAI: To ensure free and fair polling during the Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department in Mumbai has set up an election expenditure monitoring mechanism consisting of a 24×7 control room that will be in operation till the date of polling in the city, i.e., May 20.

The public can provide information regarding the movement of cash or valuables to the control room through the following toll-free number, WhatsApp/text numbers and email:



Toll Free Number: 1800-221-510



WhatsApp/Text Numbers: 8976176276/ 8976176776



Email ID: mumbai.addldit.inv7@incometax.gov.in



Control Room Address: Room no. 316, 3rd floor, Scindia House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai-400001



The residents of Mumbai are requested to share any such information with the Income Tax Department to ensure a free and fair Lok Sabha Elections.

