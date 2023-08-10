I have to teach this too: Modi accuses oppn of not being well-prepared'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the reply to the debate on no-confidence motion on Thursday that when the government said that it would make India the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions how it would do so, but the fact is he had to teach this to them.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition should have asked questions regarding how the government will make the country's economy the third largest in next five years, but 'Yeh bhi mujhe hi sikhana pada raha hai (I have to teach this too)’.

During his speech he also lashed out at the Opposition for such a discussion and said that he gave them five years in 2018 to work hard and come again in 2023. "But you could not even do it in five years. Kya haal ho gaya hai aapka," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister recalled that the opposition parties had brought a no-confidence motion against his government in 2018 also ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"God is very kind and speaks through some medium. I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost the elections." PM Modi said he had told opposition parties that it was their floor test and they could not even muster the number of votes that their numbers entailed in the 2018 no-confidence motion.

"In a way, Opposition's No-Confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," he said. The Prime Minister went on to add that the Opposition will bring the no-confidence motion again in 2028.

"The continuity of planning and hard work will go on. There will be new reforms to it as per the need and all the efforts will be made for performance. We will be the third-largest economy. The country trusts that when you bring the no-confidence motion in 2028, the country would be among the top three nations of the world," he said.