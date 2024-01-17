I cherish this warmth: Modi as people gather to welcome him in Guruvayur

THRISSUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who offered prayers at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday during his two-day visit to Kerala said that he would cherish the warmth he received from the people there.

PM Modi, in a post on X, shared pictures of his visit to the temple, wherein the people can be seen in large numbers holding and waving the BJP's flag.





"It was early in the morning but people in Guruvayur came in large numbers to bless me. I cherish this warmth and it motivates me to work even harder for the people," the PM said in a post on X.





The Prime Minister reached Sreekrishna College ground, Guruvayur, by helicopter from Kochi at 7.30 a.m. Hundreds of people thronged to the ground to welcome him.

He prayed at the temple and offered ghee and lotus flowers at the Sopanam. PM Modi spent around 30 minutes at the temple.

Guruvayur Devaswom is a temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan and is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus and often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntham (Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth).

During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore, viz., the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated.

These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sectors and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it.

With the commissioning of these 3 projects, the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as the growth of energy infrastructure, including ancillary industries, will get a boost. The projects will also boost EXIM trade, reduce logistics costs, drive economic growth, build self-reliance and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.

This is the second visit of the PM to Kerala in span of two weeks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. A place that holds important significance in Ramayana. The Prime Minister heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu.

The significance of the Temple dates back to the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita. The dying Jatayu who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.