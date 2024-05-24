I bow in respect before our PM Narendra Modi, says BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut

MANDI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mandi, BJP leader and candidate Kangana Ranaut addressed a public meeting where she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work under PM Modi's leadership. She also applauded him for his developmental work.

Kangana stated, "When Bollywood considered me an outsider and mocked my English. Then, the world's biggest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the world's biggest leader, PM Modi, chose me to serve the people of Mandi and work for their welfare. They chose a 'Pahadi Beti' for this work. This fills us with pride and eminence. I bow in respect before our PM Narendra Modi on behalf of all women and citizens of Himachal."

"The day has arrived to work under the guidance of PM Modi. Hailing PM Modi is like showing a candle to the sun himself. The technical and modern developmental works he has done are tremendous. Now I'm too part of his team and committed to the developmental works for Mandi as a party worker."

Highlighting PM Modi's three main agendas for Himachal, Kangana said, "Right now, PM Modi has three main agendas for the people of Himachal, it includes roads, education and health, upon which our former CM Jairam Thakur, Gadkari Ji and various leaders have worked and achieved milestones. If elected, I'll also focus on these three agendas and modern developmental works for the constituency. I will work more than my efficiency for our people."

While concluding her speech, Kangana expressed her ambition to win the Parliamentarian Award of the Year: "I have won four National Awards based on my capabilities during both BJP and Congress tenures. I assure you, if I win these elections, I will bring the Parliamentarian Award of the Year to the people of Mandi in the very first year."

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, where he sharply criticised the Congress party's employment and reservation policies in the state. The Prime Minister accused the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress in Himachal Pradesh of having shut the doors of development by a "Talabaaz" government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge crowd in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, seeking blessings for the BJP government's third term and outlining his vision for a stronger India and developed Himachal Pradesh. Ab ki Baar "Modi Sarkaar" the crowd chanted in Unison behind Narendra Modi as he rallied support from the voters.

Notably, polling in Himachal is scheduled for June 1. It will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.