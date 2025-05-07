I applaud govt, stand solidly with our armed forces: Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday applauded the government and expressed solidarity with the armed forces, while asserting that India has behaved in a manner that would not justify further expansion of the conflict.

Tharoor also said it was time for all concerned to act wisely to prevent uncontrolled escalation.

Sharing an article he wrote last week, Tharoor said in a post on X, "A set of calibrated, calculated, precise strikes against terror targets. Exactly what I had advocated last week: hit hard, hit smart. I applaud the government and stand solidly with our armed forces."

"At the same time we have behaved in a manner that would not justify further expansion of the conflict. We have made our point and acted in self-defence," the former Union minister said.

Time for all concerned to act wisely to prevent uncontrolled escalation, Tharoor added.

Earlier, in another post, Tharoor, wrote, "So proud of my country today.Jai Hind!" In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am.

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been "focused, measured and non-escalatory" in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.