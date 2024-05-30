"I am shocked by the news": Tharoor reacts after former aide detained for smuggling gold

NEW DELHI: Distancing himself from the arrest of his former aide in an alleged gold smuggling case by the Delhi Customs, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he is "shocked" by the news, adding that the man was a part-time employee.

He noted that authorities are free to investigate the matter and take the required actions which are needed.

"He was an elderly man who used to help me part-time when his health was permitting him. I am shocked by the news. As I have said earlier, authorities are free to investigate and take any action that is needed," Tharoor told ANI.

"He was not there for me at the airport as I am here," he added.

Earlier, Delhi Customs on Wednesday detained two people at the Delhi International Airport in a case of alleged gold smuggling.

According to sources in Customs, one of the detainees identified himself as Shiv Kumar Prasad and claimed that he was the personal assistant to Shashi Tharoor.

Meanwhile, BJP State President (Kerala), K. Surendran has stated that the arrest of Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's PA in a gold smuggling case at Delhi airport is a "serious issue."

Stating that Tharoor's explanation regarding the incident was unsatisfactory, Surendran asked for clarification on the issue by the Congress leader.

"Tharoor must clarify how a person involved in gold smuggling could assist him. The MP cannot escape the charges of treason for misusing the position of his PA," Surendran said in a statement.

He further said that Congress, CPM, and other parties wish to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi by carrying out such activities.

"In Kerala, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary was jailed for gold smuggling, and even the Chief Minister's office came under investigation. Now, a Congress MP's PA has also been caught in gold smuggling," Surendran said.

"Just as in the matters of corruption and communalism, the INDI alliance seems to be united in gold smuggling as well. It is evident that Congress, CPM, and other parties wish to dethrone Modi to carry out anti-national activities like gold smuggling," he added.

Earlier today, Tharoor, in a post on X, said that the detained person is a former member of his staff who has been rendering part-time service to him. He also extended his support to the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action.

"While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance. He is a 72-year-old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds," the Congress MP posted on X.

"I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action that may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course," he added.

Shiv Kumar Prasad had come to the Delhi Airport to receive a person who had arrived from Dubai. Both people were arrested when the passenger was trying to hand over around 500 Grams of gold to Prasad.

"Prasad has the aerodrome entry permit card that allows him access to airport premises. He entered the airport premises and was receiving a packet when he was held along with the passenger," said the sources.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a reference to the report on the detention of the alleged aide of Shashi Tharoor, criticized the Congress and the CPM, dubbing them an "alliance of gold smugglers."

"First CM Secy involved in Gold smuggling, now Cong MP "aide"/PA detained for Gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDI alliance partners-alliance of gold smugglers," Chandrasekhar said on X.

Chandrasekhar is the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and faces a stiff challenge from the former diplomat and senior Congress leader Tharoor, who is seeking a third term.