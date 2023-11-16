'I am not PM Modi, I do not lie' alleges Rahul Gandhi as he hits Rajasthan campaign trail

CHURU: As the Rajasthan assembly poll date of November 25 nears, Congress' Rahul Gandhi joined the campaign trail along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot. Speaking at a rally in Churu, Rahul accused the BJP-led Modi government of promoting Adani and big businessmen and alleged that demonetization had finished all small businessmen.

"Narendra Modi implemented GST. For the first time in India, farmers have to pay taxes. He (PM Modi) did demonetization and finished all small businessmen. Wherever you look, Adani is doing some or the other business; airports, ports, cement plants, and roads are all his. So, he works for the rich. He helps Adani; Adani earns money, and that money is used abroad. Foreign companies are purchased," said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Churu, Rajasthan.

"(PM) Narendra Modi travels in an aeroplane worth Rs 12,000 crore and a car worth Rs 12 crore. In the last 10 years, have you seen PM Modi with any farmer or labourer or small shopkeeper? You won't see him. You will see him travelling to the USA in an aeroplane and meeting the US President. You will see his picture with Adani, but not with poor farmers, unemployed youth" the former Congress president further said.

The Congress leader claimed that unlike the BJP he and his party always fulfilled their commitments to the people " Whatever money there is the BJP has given to the likes of Adani. That money is what I want to give to the people of India, into the pockets of the poor. I am not Narendra Modi, I do not lie or make false promises. What I promise I make sure that is done" Rahul Gandhi said.

Lauding the Congress government of Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi said, "The state government has worked for you a lot. Remember one thing: if the BJP government is formed here, whatever we did--be it a pension scheme, a health scheme, a Rs 500 gas cylinder, or Rs 10,000 for women--will all be scrapped by them and they will once again start helping billionaires. If you vote for Congress, the poor, farmers, and small businessmen will benefit. Here, we run a government of the poor; we protect you." Amid frenzied speculation of infighting among Congress members in Rajasthan, party leader Rahul Gandhi was seen with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Jaipur, saying that "we are not only seen together but we are also united."

Meanwhile, the BJP's manifesto outlines several key resolutions aimed at improving the lives of citizens. The party plans to increase the financial assistance provided to farmers under this scheme to Rs 12,000 per year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The Laho Incentive Scheme aims to support poor families by providing a savings bond at the birth of their daughters.

The bond will mature over time, providing Rs 26,000 in class 6, Rs 18,000 in class 9, Rs 10,000 in class 10, Rs 12,000 in class 11, Rs 14,000 in class 12, Rs 50,000 in the first and last year of vocational courses, and a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh at the age of 21. BJP also aims to help the economically weaker families' students, who will receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books, and uniforms through Direct Benefit Transfer.

It also plans to invest Rs 40,000 crores in the health sector under the Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission, which aims to expand and modernize health infrastructure. The party plans to form a Special Investigation Team to quickly investigate paper leak cases and take strict action against the culprits. Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.