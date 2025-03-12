Hypocrite DMK raising issue with polls in mind: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar

CHENNAI: Union MoS for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday called Tamil Nadu government “hypocrite” and accused it of refusing to implement new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to create a political agenda as elections are approaching in the State.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Majumdar said that the claims of any differential treatment with Tamil Nadu are false. “They (TN government) are doing this only because elections are near in the State. The claims of differential treatment with Tamil Nadu are false. We are advocating for teaching and learning in mother tongue for students till class 5. In Tamil Nadu the mother tongue is Tamil, where is the problem then?” Majumdar said.

They are just trying to create a political agenda by refusing to implement the NEP and three-language formula, he said, terming the MK Stalin government a bunch of “hypocrites.”

The row over implementing the NEP in TN echoed in Parliament on Monday as well. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 30 minutes after DMK members protested over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks that the state government was “dishonest” on the issue of implementing the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Pradhan said the TN government has changed its stand on implementing the scheme, which envisaged strengthening the schools.